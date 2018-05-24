Project Lifesaver finds people with medical conditions who get lost

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - We work hard to protect the ones we love, but it can be difficult when they have a disorienting medical condition like dementia. If your loved one wandered off, how would you find them?

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is one of many agencies across the Gulf Coast that participate in Project Lifesaver. It is a free program that provides a bracelet for your loved one to wear. If they were to wander off and get lost, deputies use that bracelet to find him/her. It is not a GPS monitor. It uses radio frequency. Every participant in Project Lifesaver has a radio frequency specifically for them. If your loved one gets lost, all you have to do is call the Sheriff's Office.

"Once they call us, we'll put in their radio frequency into our device and we'll be able to triangulate and locate them," said Jonathan Geary, Project Lifesaver Coordinator for the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

Ethel Johnson's husband John has had dementia for nearly 10 years. She says not long after he was diagnosed, he wandered off.

"I was remembering people who had wandered off and when they found them it wasn't a success story," said Johnson.

12 long hours passed before family members found him. When they did find John, his clothes were muddied and he had been robbed. Even though she was relieved they found John, Ethel was worried.

"I was already wondering what if it happens again," she said.

Someone told her about Project Lifesaver and she immediately enrolled John. He now wears the bracelet around his ankle. Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office visit their home to change the batteries and the band once a month.

She encourages anyone who is a caregiver for someone with dementia or Alzheimer's to enroll their loved one in the program.

"It gives me a sense of security," said Johnson. "You want to be a part of it"

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has a 100% success rate with Project Lifesaver. While Project Lifesaver can save lives, only 25 people are enrolled in the free program in Mobile County. In Baldwin County, 89 people are enrolled.

According to the Project Lifesaver website, all sheriff's offices in South Alabama and Northwest Florida participate in the program.

In order to be eligible, the person enrolled cannot live alone, he or she cannot drive, and his or her caregiver must have power of attorney over them.

Authorities say Project Lifesaver can be used for more than just people with dementia or Alzheimer's. They are starting to see parents of children with autism enroll their kids in the program.

Law enforcement agencies across the country participate in Project Lifesaver. It can be used across state lines. For example, what if you go on vacation and your loved one wanders off there? If a nearby law enforcement agency participates in Project Lifesaver, they can enter the missing person's radio frequency into their receiver to find them.

To date, 3,420 people have been rescued nationwide using Project Lifesaver. To see a list of the medical conditions those people have as well as the recovery time click here.

If you live in Mobile County and want to register your loved one for Project Lifesaver, you can email Jonathan Geary at jtgeary@mobileso.com.