Police: 4 more students identified in Davidson High School hazing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - During the course of the investigation, Mobile Police say they were able to identify four more male students that were involved in the Davidson High School hazing incident.

Rodney Kim Jr was the victim of a locker room brawl at Davidson High School back in April that was caught on camera. Kim suffered a broken arm.

Police say three of the students are 18-year-old and one is a juvenile.

According to MPD, they expect to have three arrest warrants for the 18-year-old and one juvenile petition/pickup order to be signed soon.

Police say no arrests or pickups have been made at this time.

Mobile Police already have taken three students into custody in connection with the football hazing incident. All 3 have been taken to the Strickland Youth Center because they are underage.

The parents of Rodney Kim Jr. are also filing a $12 million dollar suit against the Mobile County Board of Education.