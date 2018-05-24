Mobile County

Mobile private school sues AHSAA over competitive balance rule

St. Paul's Episcopal School files suit in federal court

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - St. Paul's Episcopal School is suing the Alabama High School Athletic Association over a competitive balance rule. 

The private school filed the suit in federal court with a 56-page motion saying the rule change specifically targets private schools and puts their players at a greater risk of getting injured. The school wants the rule to be abolished.

The rule, approved last year, requires high schools to move up a level in competition if they reach a certain level of success. 

St. Paul's and other private schools have already been impacted by the rule change. 

Here is the full lawsuit: 

