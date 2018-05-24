Mobile private school sues AHSAA over competitive balance rule
St. Paul's Episcopal School files suit in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - St. Paul's Episcopal School is suing the Alabama High School Athletic Association over a competitive balance rule.
The private school filed the suit in federal court with a 56-page motion saying the rule change specifically targets private schools and puts their players at a greater risk of getting injured. The school wants the rule to be abolished.
The rule, approved last year, requires high schools to move up a level in competition if they reach a certain level of success.
St. Paul's and other private schools have already been impacted by the rule change.
Here is the full lawsuit:
