Mobile Police release list of wanted persons, issues active arrest warrants

Posted: May 25, 2018 04:22 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 04:22 PM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -  

The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the following people who are wanted for multiple drug-related charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the subjects is asked to call 208-7211.

