Mobile Police release list of wanted persons, issues active arrest warrants

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -

The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the following people who are wanted for multiple drug-related charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the subjects is asked to call 208-7211.

11 Photos Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tekeela Kid, 36 Charges: Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance