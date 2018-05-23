Mobile Police offering cash for information on suspect location

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) - In a social media post, the Mobile Police Cyber Intelligence division is offering cash to the person who turns in Daven Tremell Jones. Usually, offers of rewards are for information that leads to the arrest and conviction, this time MPD says they'll pay $500.00 for turning him in before they catch him.

Most recently, Jones is wanted for the kidnapping of his girlfriend in April. That incident led to the precautionary lockdown of O'Rourke Elementary School.

💰$500.00 CASH💰 Mobile Police need your help locating 40 year old Daven Tremell Jones! He is wanted for a number of very... Posted by MPD Cyber Intelligence on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

In the post they list the following as crimes Jones has committed:

Attempting to Elude

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Rammed a Police Car)

Failure to Obey

Reckless Endangerment

Assault 3rd X's 2

Driving while Revoked

Theft of Property 4th Degree

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

Menacing X's 3

Kidnapping 1st Degree

Speeding X's 2

Mobile Police ask anyone with the location of Jones to call 251-208-7211 or 251-208-7000