Mobile Police offering cash for information on suspect location

Posted: May 23, 2018 01:51 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2018 01:56 PM CDT

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) - In a social media post, the Mobile Police Cyber Intelligence division is offering cash to the person who turns in Daven Tremell Jones.  Usually, offers of rewards are for information that leads to the arrest and conviction, this time MPD says they'll pay $500.00 for turning him in before they catch him.

 

Most recently, Jones is wanted for the kidnapping of his girlfriend in April.  That incident led to the precautionary lockdown of O'Rourke Elementary School.

 

 

In the post they list the following as crimes Jones has committed:

Attempting to Elude
Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Rammed a Police Car)
Failure to Obey
Reckless Endangerment
Assault 3rd X's 2
Driving while Revoked
Theft of Property 4th Degree
Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
Menacing X's 3
Kidnapping 1st Degree
Speeding X's 2

Mobile Police ask anyone with the location of Jones to call 251-208-7211 or 251-208-7000

