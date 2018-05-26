Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police are on the scene investigating a shooting on the 1800 block of Jones Avenue Friday night.

Police say a man shot and transported to USA Medical Center with unknown injuries, but was still alive.

No other details were released by police.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.