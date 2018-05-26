Mobile County

BREAKING: Mobile Police investigate man shot on Jones Avenue

Posted: May 25, 2018 10:39 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 10:40 PM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police are on the scene investigating a shooting on the 1800 block of Jones Avenue Friday night. 

Police say a man shot and transported to USA Medical Center with unknown injuries, but was still alive. 

No other details were released by police. 
We will continue to update this story as more information comes in. 

 

