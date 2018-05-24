Mobile pastor sentenced to 50 years for child sex crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Alvin McNeil was sentenced Thursday to 30 years on Rape 1st of a child and additional 20 years for sexual abuse of another child. The sentences are set to run consecutively.
Back in April, a jury found Pastor Alvin McNeil guilty of rape and sex abuse of a child under 12.
Judge Lockett revoked his bond and took the defendant into custody, the District Attorney's office said.
56-year-old Alvin McNeil was a pastor of Open Door True Worship Apostolic Church.
The Prichard resident was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail back in September 2016. He was charged with child sexual abuse, first-degree rape, and first-degree sodomy, according to the jail log.
