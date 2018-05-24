Mobile pastor sentenced to 50 years for child sex crimes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Alvin McNeil was sentenced Thursday to 30 years on Rape 1st of a child and additional 20 years for sexual abuse of another child. The sentences are set to run consecutively.

Back in April, a jury found Pastor Alvin McNeil guilty of rape and sex abuse of a child under 12.

Judge Lockett revoked his bond and took the defendant into custody, the District Attorney's office said.

56-year-old Alvin McNeil was a pastor of Open Door True Worship Apostolic Church.

The Prichard resident was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail back in September 2016. He was charged with child sexual abuse, first-degree rape, and first-degree sodomy, according to the jail log.