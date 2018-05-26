Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

UPDATE: (9:55 p.m.) Mobile Police officers on the scene are telling News 5 that one person as died.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 68-year old man was pulled from the home at Donald Street and was transported to USA Medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

ORIGINAL: Mobile Fire-Rescue companies responded to the 600 block of Donald Street Friday night to reports of smoke and flames visible from the kitchen.

The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed smoke visible from the exterior of a single story, wood frame home, fire officials say.

Witnesses told firefighters that a person was still possible in the home. MFRD says the victim was found in the front of the home and safely removed and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Mobile Fire Rescue says no fire personnel were injured and the fire has been extinguished.