Mobile County school bus on fire in Grand Bay

By: Tara Dempsey

Posted: Jan 22, 2018 03:20 PM CST

Updated: Jan 22, 2018 09:45 PM CST

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) -  

 

The Grand Bay Fire Department is working a school bus on fire on Highway 188 and Lakeland Drive.

Grand Bay Fire says it is a fully involved Mobile County School Bus. 

Fire officials say the school bus was evacuated. 

According to the Mobile County School System, the driver heard a "pop" under the engine and got all of the kids off the bus. The school system says the students were from Grand Bay Middle School. Another bus was called in to pick up the students. The school system says no one was injured. 

News 5 has a crew on the way to gather more details.

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center