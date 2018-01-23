Mobile County school bus on fire in Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) -

LIVE: News 5's JB Biunno and Photojournalist Jason Garcia are on the scene where a Mobile County bus caught fire Grand Bay. Read: http://bit.ly/2F62XrB Posted by WKRG on Monday, January 22, 2018

The Grand Bay Fire Department is working a school bus on fire on Highway 188 and Lakeland Drive.

Grand Bay Fire says it is a fully involved Mobile County School Bus.

Fire officials say the school bus was evacuated.

According to the Mobile County School System, the driver heard a "pop" under the engine and got all of the kids off the bus. The school system says the students were from Grand Bay Middle School. Another bus was called in to pick up the students. The school system says no one was injured.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Justin Montieth

Students and the bus driver of a Grand Bay Middle School bus are okay after the bus caught fire after school today. The... Posted by Grand Bay Middle School on Monday, January 22, 2018

LIVE: Mobile County school bus was on fire in Grand Bay on Highway 188 and Lakeland Drive. Read: http://bit.ly/2F3tANV Posted by WKRG on Monday, January 22, 2018