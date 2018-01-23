Mobile County school bus on fire in Grand Bay
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) -
The Grand Bay Fire Department is working a school bus on fire on Highway 188 and Lakeland Drive.
Grand Bay Fire says it is a fully involved Mobile County School Bus.
Fire officials say the school bus was evacuated.
According to the Mobile County School System, the driver heard a "pop" under the engine and got all of the kids off the bus. The school system says the students were from Grand Bay Middle School. Another bus was called in to pick up the students. The school system says no one was injured.
News 5 has a crew on the way to gather more details.
