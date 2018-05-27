Gulf Coast tourists not letting forecast ruin holiday weekend plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - As the threat of a rained out holiday weekend looms, many tourists took advantage of the weather to soak up the history of the USS Alabama.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and is expected to be a washout. But many tourists to the Gulf Coast are not letting the forecast ruin their plans.

"Subtropical storm? We're from Texas, it's all good," said Gerald Kern, a tourist from Texas.

"We don't care, we're going to be like Lieutenant Dan and 'Come on in,'" said Jim Cobia, another tourist.

Many visitors to the USS Alabama had planned to visit the historic site because of Memorial Day, to pay their respects.

Hollis Daugherty lives in Colorado, he was visiting his sister in Florida when the forecast came down.

"Vacation's kind of short," said Daugherty. He added, "don't want to have to drive through it or get caught in it."

He says he'd always wanted to visit the battleship, and decided Memorial Day weekend would be a fitting time to visit. "Since Dad was on it in World War II," said Daugherty.

He was finally able to see the registry with his father's name on it.

"Proud. A lot of our WWII veterans and stuff, the younger generation is starting to forget exactly what the cost that all of them gave to keep this country free," Daugherty said. A weekend washout with a silver lining.

Daugherty tells us he just wishes he had come to see the USS Alabama with his father while he was alive.