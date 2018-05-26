Giant water moccasin found in Mobile County home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - A Mobile County family says they're still recovering from something unexpected that slithered its way into their home.

Krystal King told News 5 her oldest son, Stephen, came into her room around 7 am and said, "Mama, there's a big snake in the bathroom."

"They came and woke me up very calmly. Seriously calm about it!!" King said.

She woke her husband to tell him and then told her son to stay with her while his dad checked it out.

King said her husband couldn't find anything in the bathroom, so he went to check on their other two children who were found on the top bunk of their bunk bed. He asked, "Where's it at?" That's when King says her 9-year-old son, Jeremiah, said, "It's right there!" The husband then hears the tapping.

King says her husband looked down and all he saw was a tail slapping the wall. He then realized his foot was holding the snake against the wall and jumped back about 5 feet, King says.

"He's lucky it didn't bite him," says King. "He looked at our kids and asked why they didn't tell him it wasn't in the bathroom anymore. He tells our 8-year-old and 9-year-old not to move off the top bunk and keep an eye on it."

Her husband then ran back to his room to grab a gun, ran back into the boys' room and shoots the snake three times. "With the two body shots, the bullets stayed in and with the face shot it went through our wall," King says.

"We aren't sure how the snake got in if it came in through our window or toilet but I'm sure praying it doesn't happen again," King says. "It's a water moccasin and I don't think I'll ever be able to go to my bathroom again!"