George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013, file photo, George Zimmerman, acquitted in the high-profile killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, listens in court, in Sanford, Fla., during his hearing. Matthew Apperson who shot at Zimmerman during a confrontation along a busy central Florida road has been arrested and charged Friday, May 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlando Sentinel, Joe Burbank, Pool, File)

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - The ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed a black teen in Florida in 2012 says he's $2.5 million in debt and has no income.

George Zimmerman filed paperwork detailing his financial state as he fights a misdemeanor stalking charge.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a public defender filed a not-guilty plea for Zimmerman and a request for a jury trial.

Zimmerman is accused of sending threatening messages to private investigator Dennis Warren. Warren had contacted Zimmerman about a documentary series on the slain Trayvon Martin that's being produced by rapper Jay Z. A sheriff's report says Warren received numerous calls and texts from Zimmerman in December.

A judge earlier this month denied Warren's request for a restraining order against Zimmerman.

Zimmerman killed Martin in 2012. He was acquitted of criminal charges.