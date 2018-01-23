Gas station worker, suspects exchange fire during robbery in Mobile

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - A gas station worker in Mobile fired a gun at a group of robbery suspects to drive them out of the store, according to a release from Mobile Police.

The shooting happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. at a gas station at 3351 Springhill Avenue.

A worker told police that one male suspect was buying something at the register while another stood by the door. A third suspect, a female, pulled out two handguns and took money.

Police did not give any ages on the suspects.

A co-worker came from the back of the store and fired several shots at the suspects as they were leaving the store. The first worker went outside to see where the suspects had gone. The suspects fired several shots, and the worker ran back inside the store, according to police.