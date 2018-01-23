Family of young woman hit on I-65 searches for answers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - 19-year-old Hannah Johnson's family is left with more questions than answers after the young woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck Sunday morning. They want to know why she was walking along a busy interstate.

"We just need the closure as to what she was doing and why she was there," said Hannah's aunt Ashley Tunink.

They're asking anyone who may have saw Hannah walking before the accident to call Mobile Police.

While distraught over Hannah's death, her family wants the driver to know they are not mad at him. They know it was an accident. They say if anything, they are grateful for his actions.

"My sister wants to thank the driver," said Hannah's aunt Courtney Taylor. "He could have left. He could have easily just hit her and left. He got out of his truck and stayed with my niece."