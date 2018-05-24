Crews finish repairs from Nate on Dauphin Island, while monitoring weather

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) - A lot of people are checking the radar to see if their plans for Memorial Day weekend will have to change because of the forecast. Dauphin Island residents and visitors are preparing for what could be the first storm of the season.



Crews on Dauphin Island finished repairing the parking lot at the West End beach Wednesday after it was damaged by Nate. The beach has reopened to the public, and the city is still working as fast as they can to get the beach ready for this weekend while now, keeping an eye on the skies.



"It is very untimely," said Jeff Collier, the mayor of Dauphin Island.



A lot of uncertainty is surrounding Dauphin Island as people there get ready for the unofficial start to summer, and the forecast could put a damper on the weekend.



"We're watching the whole situation, going about our daily work, and then we'll have to make some decisions probably the next day or two,” said Collier.



The island is still undergoing repairs from Hurricane Nate last October.



“We're also having to kind of watch and decide if we may have to remove some of the items that have recently been brought in,” said Collier.



Mindy Montgomery is visiting from out of town, staying at her mom's house on the island.



"Whatever they do, I know they have hurricane shudders,” said Montgomery. She added, “we're just going to stay inside and hang out."



She's worried about the rain because she's on vacation.



"I don't want it to,” said Montgomery.



The mayor of Dauphin Island tells WKRG that one of the big challenges is flooding on the west end of the island. We also spoke with rental agencies and they say they’re watching the weather closely and warning visitors about the storm, but say right now it’s a waiting game.