Carjacking suspect arrested in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police arrested 27-year-old Demeco Todd Wednesday and charged him with robbery first degree in connection to a carjacking that occurred in the area of Eagle Drive and Raven Drive on May 16th.
From Mobile Police: "On Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at approximately 5:37 a.m. police respond to the area of Eagle Drive and Raven Drive in reference to a carjacking. The victim stated that two unknown males approached him and asked him to give them a ride to an unknown location. The victim then stated that the front seat passenger pulled a gun and demanded his wallet, shoes and shirt. The victim was then put out of the vehicle in the area of Cardinal Drive. The subjects fled the location and there were no reported injuries."
