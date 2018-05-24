BREAKING: Mobile Police make arrest in shooting death of Anesa Baker

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile Police arrested 19-year-old Jamarkus Montrez Holifield on Wednesday for the shooting death of 15-year-old Anesa Baker.

Police responded to The Grand Hall on April 1st where shots were fired at a pre-spring break teen party. During the investigation, police said seven people were injured during the shooting, one of them including 15-year-old Anesa Baker, who later died from her injuries on April 11. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, "This was a big case...there's no reason that we should deal with our 15-year-olds dying at the hand of gunfire in our community."

Baker's basketball coach and family were at police headquarters as Holifield was transported to jail. She said, "The family and everyone else that loved Anesa was definitely hopeful that an arrest would be made and made soon and so we're happy that that happened, but yes it was a bit emotional for us."

Holifield was also arrested in connection with a shooting at the Thomas Sullivan Community Center back on November 25, 2017. Police found two teenagers, 15 and 16 years old with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. According to Mobile Police, the incident started at a birthday party held at the Mobile Federation for Women on Catherine Street but continued into the parking lot of the community center.

Holifield was later released on bond, according to jail records.

As of now, Holifield is only charged with the shooting death of Baker, but more charges could follow. Police say they still have a long way to go in the Grand Hall shooting investigation. Chief Battiste said, "There are things we still have to do. This case is really just beginning. Once you make the arrest you've got to have your court appearances, your bond hearings, and so we have to be careful about the information that we put out about how we go to this point." -