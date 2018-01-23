Mobile police chase stolen vehicle across state line
The driver ditched the car and got away.
MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - Mobile police are looking for a driver who ditched a stolen car across the state line.
Investigators would not tell News 5 where the chase began, but the pursuit led police into Jackson County, Mississippi. The car was discovered at Old Glory Road and Forts Lake Road. The driver ditched the car and got away.
News 5's Katarina Luketich and photojournalist Jake Cannon are at the scene. Watch News 5 This Morning.
