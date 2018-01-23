Mobile police chase stolen vehicle across state line

The driver ditched the car and got away.

By: Jessica Taloney

Posted: Jan 23, 2018 04:49 AM CST

Updated: Jan 23, 2018 10:43 AM CST

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - Mobile police are looking for a driver who ditched a stolen car across the state line.

Investigators would not tell News 5 where the chase began, but the pursuit led police into Jackson County, Mississippi. The car was discovered at Old Glory Road and Forts Lake Road.  The driver ditched the car and got away.

News 5's Katarina Luketich and photojournalist Jake Cannon are at the scene. Watch News 5 This Morning.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center