BREAKING: Gas leak shuts down part of Azalea Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police have shut down all lanes of Azalea Road between Montcliff Drive and Village Green Drive because of a natural gas leak. Spire Gas crews are working to repair the leak.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.