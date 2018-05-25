BREAKING: Gas leak shuts down part of Azalea Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police have shut down all lanes of Azalea Road between Montcliff Drive and Village Green Drive because of a natural gas leak. Spire Gas crews are working to repair the leak.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.
