BREAKING: Damaged gas main shuts down part of Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) - Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway is closed due to a damaged gas main.
According to St Elmo Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, the highway is closed from 1 Mile Road to 2 Mile Road.
Travelers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Workers are working to reopen the road.
Mobile County
