BREAKING: Damaged gas main shuts down part of Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) - Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway is closed due to a damaged gas main.

According to St Elmo Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, the highway is closed from 1 Mile Road to 2 Mile Road.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Workers are working to reopen the road.