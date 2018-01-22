BREAKING: Damaged gas main shuts down part of Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway

By: WKRG Staff

Posted: Jan 21, 2018 07:26 PM CST

Updated: Jan 21, 2018 07:26 PM CST

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) - Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway is closed due to a damaged gas main.

According to St Elmo Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, the highway is closed from 1 Mile Road to 2 Mile Road.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Workers are working to reopen the road. 

