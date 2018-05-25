Blood donors needed ahead of stormy holiday weekend

Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - As News 5 tracks the impact of a tropical system expected to be in the Gulf of Mexico over the holiday weekend, LifeSouth is putting out a call for blood donors.

Supplies are already low due to all the rain we've received over the past few weeks, which LifeSouth says has kept people away from blood drives.

"Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is also required," LifeSouth said in a release.

People interested in donating who would like to find a blood drive can call LifeSouth at 888-795-2707 or visit them online at lifesouth.org.