Alabama National Guard deploying for border protection

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WKRG) - Governor Kay Ivey has announced, at the request of the Trump Administration, the deployment of Alabama National Guard Soldiers to the Texas-Mexico border. Upon recommendation from the Alabama Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, one UH-72A Lakota helicopter on Tuesday, along with a flight crew and aircraft maintainers from the A Company, 1-114th Aviation Battalion, out of Birmingham will be deployed.

“Alabama is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our nation. We have the greatest group of service men and women in the country,” Governor Ivey said. “The Alabama National Guard stands ready to answer the call and we are proud to assist in the Southwest border mission.”

Below is the entire release from Gov. Ivey: