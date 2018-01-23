MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Students at Eichold-Mertz Magnet School in Mobile are seemingly always on the move. But for the past several weeks, something else has been on the move--the flu.

At one point in the past couple of weeks, the entire cafeteria staff was out sick. Students who get sick can be out for a much as two weeks.

"I've been telling parents if children have any type of symptoms, keep them at home," says Principal Michelle Adams.

Because of the severity of the flu outbreak, the staff and students have been trying to fight back. In every classroom, you'll find tissues, wipes, and disinfectant. And in the common areas like the library, you'll find hand sanitizing dispensers on the wall.

In the computer lab, keyboards and mouse pads are sprayed with disinfectant between classes. In fact, that goes for most surfaces someone could touch like desktops and water fountains.

One student in each class becomes the designated hand sanitizer, carrying a giant bottle of hand sanitizer and giving each classmate a squirt to continue this constant battle against germs. Because they've remained vigilante, their efforts may be starting to pay off.

"Based on what other schools around the state are talking, we have--we've minimized out absentee rate," says Adams.

Adams says teachers and staff have all gotten flu shots as well. She says those who still got the flu seemed to have a less severe case.