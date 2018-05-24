NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season
MIAMI (AP) - -
U.S. government forecasters are expecting an active Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast released Thursday calls for 10 to 16 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes. One to four hurricanes could be "major" with sustained winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph).
If that forecast holds, it would make for a near-normal or above-normal season. An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
NOAA predicted that 2017 would be an above-average season, and it certainly was: A trio of devastating hurricanes - Harvey, Irma and Maria - ravaged Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and many Caribbean islands. Overall, last year saw 17 named storms, including 10 hurricanes.
The six-month Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1.
Previous
Suspected killer in court
Next
Fox attacks dog in Spanish Fort
Mobile County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prosecutors: Shooting that claimed Anesa Baker's life may have been gang related
- NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season
- Carjacking suspect arrested in Mobile
- Crews finish repairs from Nate on Dauphin Island, while monitoring weather
Baldwin County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Spanish Fort woman says dog bitten by Fox
- Elberta man still missing one week later
- 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana seized by Baldwin County law enforcement agencies
- Burris Farm Market owner facing new sex abuse charge
Northwest Florida
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Troopers still searching for information on bicyclist killed in hit and run in Destin
- Mother of Naomi Jones plans event in her memory
- New information on Destin hotel standoff suspect
- Pensacola Police raising money for Special Olympics through tips