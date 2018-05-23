Monroe County woman killed in crash
PETERMAN, Ala. (WKRG) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a woman from Monroe County.
According to Alabama State Troopers, 43-year-old Shenenia Ralashon Adams was killed when the truck she was driving overturned on County Road 30.
The crash happened at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, about seven miles east of the Peterman community.
Troopers say Adams was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Teens charged in violent armed robbery
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
NTSB Recommends Seat Belts on School...
Mobile County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prosecutors: Shooting that claimed Anesa Baker's life may have been gang related
- NOAA predicts an active Atlantic Hurricane season
- Carjacking suspect arrested in Mobile
- Crews finish repairs from Nate on Dauphin Island, while monitoring weather
Baldwin County
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Spanish Fort woman says dog bitten by Fox
- Elberta man still missing one week later
- 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana seized by Baldwin County law enforcement agencies
- Burris Farm Market owner facing new sex abuse charge
Northwest Florida
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Troopers still searching for information on bicyclist killed in hit and run in Destin
- Mother of Naomi Jones plans event in her memory
- New information on Destin hotel standoff suspect
- Pensacola Police raising money for Special Olympics through tips