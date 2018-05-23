Monroe County woman killed in crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PETERMAN, Ala. (WKRG) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a woman from Monroe County.

According to Alabama State Troopers, 43-year-old Shenenia Ralashon Adams was killed when the truck she was driving overturned on County Road 30.

The crash happened at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, about seven miles east of the Peterman community.

Troopers say Adams was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.