Local News

Monroe County woman killed in crash

By:

Posted: May 23, 2018 12:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2018 12:21 PM CDT

PETERMAN, Ala. (WKRG) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a woman from Monroe County.

According to Alabama State Troopers, 43-year-old Shenenia Ralashon Adams was killed when the truck she was driving overturned on County Road 30.

The crash happened at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, about seven miles east of the Peterman community.

Troopers say Adams was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center