MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Councilman Fred Richardson were on hand as Mobile Fire Rescue Chief Mark Sealy cut the ribbon on the brand new and state of the art Crichton Fire Station.

"This is the mother of all fire stations," said Richardson.

And he may not be far from the truth. The Crichton station will become a hub for fire service to Crichton and surrounding areas. It will also a product of consolidating assets from other fire stations that include an engine, a ladder truck, a technical rescue truck and an ambulance.

Mayor Stimpson said because of that consolidation, there will not be another station like this one built in the city.

The Mayor says there are plans for at least two other smaller stations to replace the one in Springhill on Museum Drive, and another in Toulminville.

Chief Mark Sealy says MFRD's goal in Crichton is to improve the ISO rating there, as well as in other fire districts. ISO stands for Insurance Service Office which rates fire departments on several factors based on risk to homes and businesses.