Mississippi Governor issues State of Emergency ahead of Alberto

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has issued a State of Emergency ahead of Alberto.

The following is a release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm and storm surge watches for the Mississippi Coast, which means tropical storm conditions are expected in the next 36 hours. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Alberto to be a Tropical Storm when it makes landfall either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning (winds between 39-74 mph). Heavy rainfall along with coastal and inland flooding continues to be the main threat for South Mississippi starting Sunday into early next week.

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated with key state agencies participating in the planning and response phases. Operations will run as long as necessary.

“Whether you’re a resident of this state or just visiting, you need to stay updated on this evolving tropical system,” said Gov. Bryant. “Coastal and inland flooding could be a serious issue in the coming days. I ask everyone to please make final preparations to your family emergency plan, especially those that live in mobile homes and low-lying areas.”

Residents with questions about Alberto preparations on the coast can call the county emergency management offices:

Hancock Co. 228-255-0942

Harrison Co. 228-865-4002

Jackson Co. 228-769-3111

A state of emergency is an administrative tool that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

The State Emergency Operations Center is monitoring conditions and requests for resources from counties.