List of event cancellations, postponements due to possible severe weather
(WKRG) - Due to the threat of possible severe weather, Memorial Day events are being canceled or postponed.
We will continue to update this list as more information comes in.
MOBILE COUNTY:
- The Sunset Concert featuring Yo Jonesy and the Crowned Jewelz scheduled for Sunday, May 27 has been postponed until Sunday June 10 at West End Beach.
- The Flag Lowering Ceremony at Battleship Park on Monday AM at 6:45am has been canceled.
NORTHWEST FLORIDA:
- The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola has postponed the Memorial Day Ceremony until June 14th, 2018 [Flag Day] at a sundown service.
- Florida national parks closing ahead of Alberto, campers ordered to evacuate
- Fort Pickens Area – Last entry on Saturday, May 26 at 12:00 pm, all visitors must exit by 5:00 pm.
- Fort Pickens Campground – Mandatory evacuation will begin on Saturday at 12:00 pm; all campers must evacuate by 5:00 pm.
- Opal Beach Cluster - Last entry on Saturday at 12:00 pm, all visitors must exit by 5:00 pm.
- Perdido Key Area will close to all visitor use and access at 5:00 pm on Saturday.
- Okaloosa Area will close to all visitor use and access at 12:00 pm on Saturday.
- Naval Live Oaks and Fort Barrancas Areas will close at normal operating hours on Saturday.
