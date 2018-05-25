List of event cancellations, postponements due to possible severe weather

Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved

(WKRG) - Due to the threat of possible severe weather, Memorial Day events are being canceled or postponed.

We will continue to update this list as more information comes in.

MOBILE COUNTY:

The Sunset Concert featuring Yo Jonesy and the Crowned Jewelz scheduled for Sunday, May 27 has been postponed until Sunday June 10 at West End Beach.

The Flag Lowering Ceremony at Battleship Park on Monday AM at 6:45am has been canceled.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA: