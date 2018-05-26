Florida AG activates price gouging hotline in wake of Alberto

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - - As state and local officials continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto, Attorney General Pam Bondi has activated Florida's price gouging hotline to protect consumers.

Earlier Saturday, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties. The price gouging law applies within the area of the declared state of emergency.

The law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities in response to an officially declared emergency. That includes prices of food, water, hotels, ice, gas, lumber and other equipment.

Anyone who suspects price gouging during the state of emergency for Alberto is asked to report it to the hotline. The number is 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

Price gougers can be fined $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations within a 24-hour period.

State law also criminalizes the sale of goods and services without an occupations license. Violators can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

You can learn more about price gouging and how to protect yourself on AG Bondi's website.