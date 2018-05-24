Dice game leads to 2 homicides and 3 shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - With Mobile's Police Chief warning people about vigilante justice in Mobile, News 5 investigated how the people involved were connected; and what led to the shootings and murders.

Chief Lawrence Battiste was referring to a spate of shootings and recent arrests that happened during several hours between April 24th and 25th.

The incidents began at about 8:30 on the night of April 24th when someone shot into homes on Basil Street in the Campground Community. Charged with those shootings are two half-brothers, Lacedrick Lindsey and Raheem Morrisette.

About two hours later on the same night, someone shot up a home on Driftwood Drive North, just off Dauphin Island Parkway. It was the home of Lindsey and Morrisette that they shared with another half-brother, Jaymarcus Jefferson. Jefferson was hit in the head with a bullet and later died. Police later arrested Courtney Moore for that shooting.

The next day, police responded to a shooting on North Lafayette Drive in the Toulminville community. There, Carey Wheat was shot and killed. His brother Cornelius Wheat was wounded.

On Tuesday, police charged Lindsey and Morrisette in that shooting.

Mobile Police confirm there are connections between Lindsey and Morrisette, Carey and Cornelius Wheat, and Courtney Moore. In Moore's case file an investigator noted that "a $5 bet in a dice game led to 2 homicides and 3 shootings.