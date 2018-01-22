BREAKING: Suspect Arrested In Theodore Homicide
Mobile County Sheriff's investigators nab Shauntell Fountain
MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - A man described as "armed and dangerous" has been arrested in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
35-year old Shauntell Fountain was taken into custody Sunday night at a relative's home in Pascagoula, Mississippi, according to investigators.
Fountain was wanted for questioning in the death of Carlos Stacy, who was found shot to death on Joe Carl Road in South Mobile County.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
