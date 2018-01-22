BREAKING: Suspect Arrested In Theodore Homicide

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shauntell Fountain in 2014 courtesy Mobile County Sheriff's Office

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - A man described as "armed and dangerous" has been arrested in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

35-year old Shauntell Fountain was taken into custody Sunday night at a relative's home in Pascagoula, Mississippi, according to investigators.

Fountain was wanted for questioning in the death of Carlos Stacy, who was found shot to death on Joe Carl Road in South Mobile County.