BREAKING: Jackson Police investigating homicide
JACKSON, Alabama (WKRG) - Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms to News 5 that they are currently investigating a homicide that occurred this morning. Chief Taylor says the incident happened near Miller Street.
News 5 received several messages regarding a high-speed chase that began in Washington Co. but we have been unable to confirm if the two incidents are related.
No other details were immediately available.
Baldwin County
-
