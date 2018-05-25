BREAKING: Jackson Police investigating homicide

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Alabama (WKRG) - Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms to News 5 that they are currently investigating a homicide that occurred this morning. Chief Taylor says the incident happened near Miller Street.

News 5 received several messages regarding a high-speed chase that began in Washington Co. but we have been unable to confirm if the two incidents are related.

No other details were immediately available.