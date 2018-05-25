Local News

BREAKING: Jackson Police investigating homicide

By:

Posted: May 25, 2018 09:38 AM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 09:38 AM CDT

JACKSON, Alabama (WKRG) - Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms to News 5 that they are currently investigating a homicide that occurred this morning.  Chief Taylor says the incident happened near Miller Street.

News 5 received several messages regarding a high-speed chase that began in Washington Co. but we have been unable to confirm if the two incidents are related.

No other details were immediately available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center