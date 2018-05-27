Birmingham man drowns in rough surf at Panama City Beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Mypanhandle.com)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (MYPANHANDLE) - An Alabama man has died after being pulled from rough waters in the Gulf of Mexico Friday evening.

According to the report from Panama City Beach Police, officers responded to a water call of a swimmer in distress at Trade Winds Condos. When they arrived, 31 year-old Darrius Stone Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama was unresponsive and being pulled from the water.

Witnesses say Stone was swimming with a group of friends when they lost sight of him in the water. Several people attempted CPR on Stone after he was recovered from the surf. EMTs arrived on the scene and began CPR.

He was transported to Bay Medical Beach emergency room via ambulance, where he later died.