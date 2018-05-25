Bibb County Sheriff's deputies searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Samuel Haiden Simmons was last seen in the area of Vernontown Road at 8:30 p.m. in West Blocton on May 24, 2018. Simmons was seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage shirt, and cowboy boots.

Simmons is described as a white male with brown eyes and red or auburn hair. He is 90 lbs and 4'11".

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129 or call 911.