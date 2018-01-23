9 injured in volcano eruption near Japan ski resort
TOKYO (AP) - TOKYO (AP) — A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan.
Gunma prefectural official Ken Kiryu said Tuesday that details were still unclear but the people may have been injured by flying rocks, broken glass or the avalanche.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says snow-covered Mount Kusatsu-Shirane appeared to erupt around 10 a.m.
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Flu Shots Continue In Baldwin County
- Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?
- UPDATE: Victims identified in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 59 in Summerdale
- Family says Coast Guard to suspend search for missing man in Gulf of Mexico
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl's suicide
- University of West Florida receives unusual donation from area attorney
- Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Pensacola
- Florida fire crews work to contain 4 wildfires