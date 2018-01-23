9 injured in volcano eruption near Japan ski resort

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jan 22, 2018 10:49 PM CST

Updated: Jan 23, 2018 04:53 AM CST

TOKYO (AP) - TOKYO (AP) — A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan.

Gunma prefectural official Ken Kiryu said Tuesday that details were still unclear but the people may have been injured by flying rocks, broken glass or the avalanche.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says snow-covered Mount Kusatsu-Shirane appeared to erupt around 10 a.m.

