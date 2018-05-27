Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations
(AP) - Morgan Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior.
His remarks come after CNN reported that multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings.
The CNN report includes one woman who says the actor repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt, and asked if she was wearing underwear. Several women also say he made frequent comments about their bodies. CNN spoke to 16 people about Freeman. Eight said they had experienced harassment or inappropriate behavior, and another eight said they witnessed such conduct.
Freeman issued a statement through his publicist saying that he never intended to make anyone feel uneasy, and apologizes to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected.
Previous
The Latest on the Grammy Awards
Next
Maddie Poppe wins 'American Idol'
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida AG activates price gouging hotline in wake of Alberto
- State of emergency issued in Florida
- Search continues Saturday morning for missing man from Elberta
- Alberto not scaring away all the tourists from Pensacola Beach