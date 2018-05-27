Topless woman lunges at deputy at Wimberley swimming hole, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emily Jenkins, arrested after swimming topless at Blue Hole Park. (Photo: Hays County Sheriff's Office)

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) - An Austin woman visiting a popular swimming hole in Wimberley ended up in jail after witnesses say she took off her bathing suit top in front of children then refused to leave the park.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Emily Jenkins was swimming topless at Blue Hole Park in front of more than 100 children who were there attending a private event. When employees of Blue Hole Park asked the woman to leave she refused.

Once Hay County constables arrived at the park Jenkins had put on a shirt but became immediately aggressive towards them. The arrest affidavit says Jenkins "refused to comply and continued to use profanity and negative comments towards law enforcement." She then became "extremely agitated and began shouting 'I'm going to take my shirt off."

The constable says he attempted to hold down Jenkins' arm to prevent her from exposing her breasts. Court documents state Jenkins tried to pull away then attempted to attack the deputy by lunging at him. At that time the deputy says he tripped the woman to the ground and placed her in handcuffs.

Jenkins is being charged with one count of interfering with public duties and one count of resisting arrest.

According to GoTopless.org, Texas is considered a "top freedom" state which allows for women to go topless. Cities can still pass their own ordinance addressing nudity and restrictions can be applied when it related to federal lands. According to the site, Austin is a city that is "officially topless 'tested.'"