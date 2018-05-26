Crime

Man arrested for allegedly shooting wife

By:

Posted: May 26, 2018 10:56 AM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2018 10:56 AM CDT

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) - The following is a press release from Jackson County Sheriff's Office:

A Jackson County man is in the adult detention center, charged with shooting his wife Friday (May 25), night. Sheriff Mike Ezell says shortly before 10pm, a woman called 911 saying her husband shot her. When deputies arrived at 17933 Rayford Shumock Road in the Big Point community, they found the victim shot several times with non-life threatening injuries. She was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

 

The victim’s husband, 66-year old Reginald Butler Warren, is charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault. He was arrested at the home without incident. Warren is jailed without bond.

