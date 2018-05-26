Vacationers cram in one more beach day before storm
Gulf Shores, AL (WKRG) - It’s traditionally one of the busiest and biggest beach weekends of the year. Now, because of the pending storm, a lot of vacationers are going to have to retool and calibrate their plans. I went to Gulf Shores Saturday morning as beachgoers were trying to cram in one full day on the shore before Alberto makes people change their plans. It’s not the weekend many were expecting.
"Of course we’ve thought about a lot of things we’ll have to do outside instead of being on the beach the entire visit because of my children, they’re not going to want to be still of course so we’ve thought about souvenir shops activities they may want to do or anything like that," said Tara Clark as she unpacked her family and beach supplies from their car. They arrived from Tennessee this weekend expecting to spend most of their time wading in the water. People are keeping a close eye on the weather but for the most part, vacationers I spoke with say they’re not concerned about this storm and they’ll stay up to date to stay safe.
