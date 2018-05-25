Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) - UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) The Daphne Police say Leandre Kentrell Ward has surrendered himself to police Thursday night.

ORIGINAL:

Daphne Police are looking for 18-year-old Leandre Kentrell Ward of Daphne, who is wanted for multiple counts of armed robbery.

Police say he is wanted for an incident that occurred just before midnight on Wednesday at Joe Louis Patrick Park on Johnson Road.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-621-9100.