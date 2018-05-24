Spanish Fort woman says dog bitten by Fox

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)- - A Spanish Fort woman tells News 5 her Jack Russell was bitten by a fox Wednesday night.

Stephanie Moye says she let her dog out to use the bathroom for just a few minutes when it was attacked by a fox in Spanish Fort Estates.

She called Baldwin County Sheriff's deputies and animal control to come investigate.

Moye says she lives about half a mile up the road from where a suspected rabid fox attacked a man who was working in his yard earlier this week. That also happened in Spanish Fort estates. Two other men were attacked the Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope earlier this week. That fox was captured and tested positive for rabies.

Authorities are still looking for the fox or foxes in both Spanish Fort Estates attacks, so it hasn't been confirmed that animal has rabies. .

Moye took her dog to the vet Thursday morning to be checked out.

News 5 is investigating. Look for more information on News 5 starting at 5pm.