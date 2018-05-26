Baldwin County

Search continues Saturday morning for missing man from Elberta

Elberta, AL (WKRG) - The search continues for a man who went missing from his home in Elberta more than 10 days ago.  Today searchers plan to gather at Pensacola State college on airport side at the parking lot at 9 this morning.  They'll resume the search for 79-year-old Steve Keszthelyi.  Family members say he suffers from dementia and diabetes. 

The man initially went missing May 16th.  Family members say he walked away from his home off Wortel Road that morning.  Organizers say they need volunteers to help search the Pensacola area.  

