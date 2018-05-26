Sand, Sandbags available in Orange Beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City of Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) - Sand and sand bags are available at the Orange Beach Fire Station No. 1 behind City Hall.

The city is hoping to help property owners prepare for Alberto and the heavy rain that is expected. The supply is free but limited according to a tweet from the City of Orange Beach.