Sand, Sandbags available in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) - Sand and sand bags are available at the Orange Beach Fire Station No. 1 behind City Hall.
The city is hoping to help property owners prepare for Alberto and the heavy rain that is expected. The supply is free but limited according to a tweet from the City of Orange Beach.
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida AG activates price gouging hotline in wake of Alberto
- State of emergency issued in Florida
- Search continues Saturday morning for missing man from Elberta
- Alberto not scaring away all the tourists from Pensacola Beach