Sand, Sandbags available in Orange Beach

Posted: May 26, 2018 03:51 PM CDT

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) - Sand and sand bags are available at the Orange Beach Fire Station No. 1 behind City Hall.

The city is hoping to help property owners prepare for Alberto and the heavy rain that is expected. The supply is free but limited according to a tweet from the City of Orange Beach. 

