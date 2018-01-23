SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) - An accident on Highway 59 in Summerdale, killing two people, has closed both lanes Monday afternoon according to investigators.

45-year-old Michael Dalton of Foley and his 4-year-old daughter Darcy have been identified as the victims of the accident.

The accident was south of Davis Nursery, north of Couch Plant Road.

Five vehicles were involved in the accident, officials say.

Both of the deceased victims were in the same car, according to police.

According to Summerdale Police, a car pulled out of a shopping center, clipped the deceased victims' vehicle, causing a Waste Management truck to hit the vehicle.

It is unknown the extent of the injuries of the other people involved.

Traffic was being detoured away from the multi-vehicle accident around 2 p.m.

Use the Baldwin Beach Express to avoid the area.

We will update this story as we learn more details.