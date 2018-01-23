Robertsdale, AL (WKRG) - People worried about the flu emergency in Alabama have another chance to protect themselves. Today the Baldwin County Health Department is holding another free flu clinic for anyone who wants or thinks they need a vaccination.

That clinic runs from 9:30- Noon and resumes from 1:30 - 3 at the Baldwin County Health Department office located at 23280 Gilbert Drive in Robertsdale. The shots are free to anyone that wants one. Last week there was a pretty big turnout at this same location. This comes on the heels of the flu emergency declared by Governor Kay Ivey on January 11th. Nationwide at least 30 children have reportedly died from the flu this season. It is believed a third grader in Alabama died from complications from the flu this year as well.

If you can't make it today the BCHD is holding more flu clinics at the same time Friday the 26th and next Tuesday the 30th as well. For more information on clinics around the state click here. Mobile County is not part of the statewide program as they are an independent facility. The MCHD should have flu shots but there may be a charge depending on circumstances or insurance coverage.