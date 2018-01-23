Fort Morgan, AL (WKRG) - The family of a man who fell overboard into the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday morning says the Coast Guard search will be suspended after today.

News Five is learning more about the life and legacy of the man likely lost at sea.

There are too many good things to say about 40-year-old Matthew Willis. The clinical analyst from Perdido went overboard during a fishing trip at some point early Saturday morning. News Five spoke with Matthew Willis’ brother Aaron.

“His heart was big no matter what was going on with him. He would give his heart and hands, he was a good man who loved his home down here on the coast,” said Aaron Willis via Facebook Messenger.

His brother says Matthew Willis was getting on a boat trip with two other friends and a skipper to go tuna fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. They dropped anchor at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and went to sleep. When they got up early the next morning, they discovered Matthew Willis was no longer on the boat.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve, was pretty social and an all-around good man,” said Aaron Willis. Matthew Willis also leaves behind a 14-year-old son, 20-year-old daughter and 3-year-old grandson. Family members are still in shock over what happened.

"This is one of those things you read about in news from other places or see in the movies... This isn't supposed to happen in real life," wrote Aaron Willis.