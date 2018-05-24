Elberta man still missing one week later

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) - A week of searching. "A week? Oh my gosh, a week and a day and we have nothing," says his daughter Maria Ard, and still no sign of Steve Keszthelyi, the 79-year-old man of Hungarian descent suffering from dementia and diabetes. "Thought we would have something by now."

No longer are there organized searches, only a few volunteers still concentrating their efforts on a 20-acre piece of property off Wortel Road Keszthelyi and his wife of all most 60 years call home.

"We're just grabbing at straws," says Ard.

Flyers are posted all around Elberta and more are coming, along with roadside signs. Volunteers will return Thursday. "With their knowledge of Alzheimer, they say they can hunker down into the strangest places where we would never even imagine they could go." And that's where hope comes in, that Steve Keszthelyi will be found and return to his family. "I'm just hoping and praying he is alive and wherever he's at, they're taking care of him."

A statewide senior alert was issued Wednesday by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.