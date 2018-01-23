Can elderberry help treat colds and flu?

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) - Pure Life Pharmacy in Foley says taking elderberry can help fight the flu and boost your immune system. They put the word out about it Monday and now they’re rushing to keep up with the local demand.

It’s all the rage on social media but can elderberries really help treat colds and flu? Some parents and physicians agree that elderberry extract can help you stay healthy and lessen your symptoms. Pure Life Pharmacy in Foley now offers it in gummie form.

“It also has vitamin C and vitamin D in it and we’ve compounded it into a gummie bear which is an alternate form of medication that obviously kids wouldn’t mind taking at all,” says Pharmacist Alyna Smith.

They sell it by 30 and 60-day supplies. Smith says they’ve had customers come in who can’t find elderberry anywhere else.

“Right now, it’s that popular with the epidemic of the flu going around, everybody’s trying to protect themselves.”

Medical research suggests elderberry can reduce swelling in the mucous membranes.

“Elderberry contains chemicals that are flavonoids which are anti-inflammatory agents,” says Dr. Lawrence Rosen.

Because of that, it can help relieve congestion. There is still some research to do on it, so they say consult your doctor before taking it or giving it to your child. Smith says, though, theirs is safe to take every day.

“I would say just one a day but if you actually have symptoms of a cold or flu, then I would take two a day,” says Smith.

And you might see people on YouTube growing elderberry in their backyard, but experts say be careful—eating raw elderberry can make you sick. Experts say if it’s not cooked thoroughly, it can be poisonous.

At Pure Life Pharmacy, a 30-day supply of elderberry gummies is $45, the 60-day supply is $60.