Burris Farm Market owner facing new sex abuse charge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - The owner of Burris Farm Market in Baldwin County is facing a new sex abuse charge.

Richard Stewart was first arrested in April on two sex abuse charges. The alleged victim in that case was an adult, according to court documents.

Stewart was booked Tuesday on the new charge and released on $15,000 bond the same day.

The new charge involves a woman who said Stewart "forcibly touched her, beneath her clothing, while she was staying at his Daphne residence in October of 2015," according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

The woman reported the incident in September 2017. A grand jury received the case this month and returned an indictment.

Stewart has submitted a written not guilty plea on the previous charges and is due to face trial on December 3.

The Burris family sold the business in 2006 and no longer has any affiliation or interest in the market.