BREAKING: Authorities search for escaped inmate

The inmate is the same man accused of firing at Summerdale officers in December

Posted: May 25, 2018 06:01 AM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 07:49 AM CDT

(WKRG) - UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) An inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Talladega County is the same man who rammed a police vehicle and fired shots at officers in Summerdale in December 2017. 

Anthony Marler, 47, escaped early Friday morning from the Childersburg Community Based Facility where he was serving a two year sentence for a drug charge.

Anyone who has information about Marler is urged to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

An Alabama Department of Corrections inmate escaped early Friday morning from the Childersburg Community Based Facility in Talladega County, according to authorities.

Anthony Marler, escaped around 1 a.m. wearing a state issued white jumpsuit.

